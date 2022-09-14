Letter: Trump should be held accountable

As a retired U.S. government employee, I routinely generated and handled classified documents. If I were discovered to have the volume of documents that were found at Mar-a-Lago, I would be charged and held without bail under the Espionage Act.

I would be questioned daily about who I shared the documents with, whether or not I made them available to third parties, and so forth. My phone records, computers, visitor logs, and other interactions would be scoured for all contacts. The authorities would certainly continue to search for any likely places that could hold additional classified material.

Mr. Trump once famously said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” His reckless, unauthorized, and illegal hoarding of hundreds of classified documents is today’s version of that boast. Those who defend him today deflect, trivialize his misdeeds, and accuse law enforcement of overreach.

I applaud the steps law enforcement has taken toward Mr. Trump and his unauthorized holdings of highly classified documentation. He should be held fully accountable for his actions.

Michael A. Rugh

Woodstock