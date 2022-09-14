Letter: Questions about protecting women’s reproductive health

Women’s reproductive health cannot include abortion because it’s neither healthy nor reproductive. Abortion actually interrupts a healthy response to sexual relations between a male and a female. Abortion intentionally terminates the baby in the uterus and the remains are removed. Abortion has many risks to a women’s reproductive health, such as excessive bleeding, infection, perforation of the uterus and possibly other organs and cervical tears, all of which can lead to infertility and mental health issues that can last a lifetime.

House Bill 2495 claimed to protect the reproductive health of women, yet removed the usual safety regulations that all other surgical centers followed. Who’s being protected?

The ultrasound tests need to be shown to the women to prove a live baby. If, for some sad reason, the baby isn’t alive, abortion is not the treatment. The woman will either expel the uterine contents or be removed another way. Should an ultrasound discover an ectopic pregnancy, meaning that a pregnancy has implanted in the fallopian tube, abortion is not the treatment. Removal of the tube is necessary. A chemical or surgical abortion would put the woman in serious danger of bleeding to death.

So let’s be clear, are you really for women’s reproductive health or the termination of reproduction?

Carol Wagner

Woodstock