Letter: I support Louisett Ness

I support Louisett Ness for McHenry County Board District 7, because she is qualified. Being qualified has little to do with a political party. Being qualified has much more to do with preparation and the will to serve.

Ness will work across the aisle when she is elected. She has courage, compassion for the underserved, and commendable listening skills. In her words, “I will work to achieve McHenry County Board goals one step at a time, just as I walked to Washington, D.C., a few years ago to call attention to poverty.”

Once I supported Lou’s candidacy, I committed to canvassing on her behalf throughout my subdivision. What an experience that was. My family and I have lived in the same house in Woodstock for over 50 years, and I have rarely taken the time to meet or talk to people I don’t know.

Here’s what happened during my walks: I engaged people with whom I had never said a word. I learned that most residents will open the door, sometimes just a crack. I learned that most people are kind and that most, though not all, are voters. I engaged with former students, who live just a few doors down. I met men diapering their babies and making nachos for dinner. I encountered women caring for grand-dogs or mowing the grass. I met skeptics, supporters, and individuals with good questions.

Thank you, Lou Ness, for seeking a seat on the McHenry County Board from District 7. Chatting with my neighbors about your candidacy has been a challenge that has improved my mental and physical health — and my faith in mankind.

Janice Bosman

Woodstock