Letter: Why I’ll vote for Gov. Evers

It’s no secret Wisconsinites are concerned about rising costs right now, and we expect action from our leaders in government.

Despite this, Wisconsin Republicans seem all too happy to sit back and complain instead of coming up with a plan to address the issue.

Unlike Republicans, Gov. Tony Evers has a common-sense plan to address rising costs while laying the groundwork for a stronger Wisconsin. Gov. Evers’ plan to tackle rising costs includes expanding the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to give relief to Wisconsin families; providing prescription drug price relief by capping the cost of prescription drugs; and instituting a temporary gas tax holiday to give Wisconsinites relief at the pump.

These are real solutions that can make a difference, but Republicans are nowhere to be found. Republicans in the state Legislature have refused to lift a finger to lower costs for working families, instead offering vague plans that may or may not happen one day in the distant future.

Wisconsinites can’t afford to wait for the help conditionally offered by state Republicans. If we can’t trust Republicans to help us in our time of need, why should we support them at all?

Gov. Evers has a plan to help Wisconsin right away, and that’s why I plan to vote to reelect him this November.

Patricia Guilfoyle

Elkhorn