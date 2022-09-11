Letter: Lori Lightfoot is a hypocrite

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is a hypocrite. Her claims to lead a sanctuary city proved hollow yesterday when a bus carrying illegal immigrants arrived from Texas. Lightfoot’s statement that Governor Abbott’s actions were racist practices is the same as her calling the kettle black.

I’m tired of hearing the Democrats call anyone that disagrees with them xenophobic and narrow-minded.

If Lightfoot would like to comfort the new arrivals, she could welcome them all to her house as guests. Like all Democrats, Lightfoot can be sanctimonious when it’s someone else’s problem in another location. The immigration crisis, made worse by President Biden’s foolish policies, needs resolution, not name-calling.

Jeff Shoemaker

Lake in the Hills