Letter: Thank you for helping me

I crashed into one of the bollards at the entrance to Rotary Park from the Hoffman Park bike trail and landed on the pavement with the wind knocked out of me. Good news: I’m fine. Just some bruises and road rash. Three young men rushed to help me and would not leave until they were confident that I was okay and on my way.

I don’t know their last names, but Saul, Arturo, Antonio and their Belgian Malinois “Chispas” showed such concern for my well-being that I want our community to know about the wonderful people we have in our midst.

This incident continues to warm my heart and reminds me of the goodness all around.

Thanks, guys.

Katrina Greening

Cary