Letter: Mary’s day, part two

Mary is home from work. She plans on visiting her father this evening at his farm house in the country. Mary gets in her car for the drive. Her car is among the safest and cleanest in the world because some America-hating liberals fought for car safety standards.

She arrives at her childhood home. Mary’s generation was the third to live in a house financed by the Farmers’ Home Administration because bankers didn’t want to make rural loans. The house didn’t have electricity until some government liberal stuck his nose where it didn’t belong and demanded rural electrification. She is happy to see her father, who is now retired.

Mary’s father lives on Social Security and a union pension because some wine-drinking, tofu-eating liberal made sure he could take care of himself so she wouldn’t have to.

She gets back in her car for the ride home on the liberal-funded freeway and turns on a radio talk show. The radio host keeps saying that liberals are bad and conservatives are good.

The host doesn’t mention that Republicans have fought against the protections and benefits that Mary enjoys throughout her day.

Mary agrees: “We don’t need those big-government liberals ruining our lives! After all, I’m self-made and believe everyone should take care of themselves, just like I have.”

Susan Gena

Woodstock