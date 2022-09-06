Letter: Del Webb golf carts need to be licensed

Thankfully, saner minds won the argument for not allowing golf carts on the roads in Huntley. These things are electrical vehicles and should be licensed as any other electrical vehicle, like a car or motorcycle, and carry insurance.

The licensure can be handled by the city yearly after showing insurance every year. Del Webb can and should do the same thing. Golf carts are dangerous. They don’t follow the rules of the road. They have children driving them even though they know it’s not allowed or that kids are practically hanging off of them. If I get into an accident with one of these people, even when they are at fault, it’s my insurance that pays. I’m going to be held responsible for any and all damage, and it could be life-threatening to either party.

Del Webb should require them to be insured like any other electric vehicle and show proof of insurance yearly and hand out a vehicle sticker. It would be revenue-generating and safe. It’s a menace here in Del Webb, and people are advocating for them to be driven on village streets. We have enough crazy on the streets with kids on bikes, skateboards and electric bikes, which go faster than golf carts, zipping around through stop signs, lights and regular traffic. Now you want golf carts, which go slower than traffic. What’s next? Go carts?

If you allow this, there are going to be a lot of accidents or dead people. It’s just waiting to happen here in Del Webb.

Louise Canzolino

Huntley