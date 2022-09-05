Letter: Guidance for November

The human species on planet Earth is the most advanced of all social species ever to have existed. We owe our success, such as it is, to our tendency to share, care and cooperate in large, extended communities. Democracy, fairness, justice, civility, equality, moderation, forgiveness, honesty and integrity are fundamental values within these communities. These values form the basis for much of the progressive agenda in politics. Strong progressives aspire to a more ideal social human community. Less progressive voters and those in the middle are signaling they’re comfortable with something less.

More primitive Ayn Randian values like competition, selfishness, conflict, personal acquisitiveness, revenge, power, deception and greed characterize the more conservative pole of our body politic. Neither of our two extreme political polarities is pure, with many putative progressives sharing many of the retrograde values of conservative politics. For example, almost all voters share the malignant pipe-dream of endless growth on a planet with finite resources. Therein lies the ultimate threat to our democracy, our civilization, and our species. If we don’t aspire to a more perfect union through increasingly progressive social policies, we are aspiring to unsustainability.

Christianity tells us to love our neighbors as ourselves. Secular evolutionary strategies for success in social communities support the same thing. I suggest it takes no special insight to tell which of the two strategies will promote a more perfect union, i.e. the more sustainable social community. It’s why I always have and always will vote Democratic.

Donovan C. Wilkin

Huntley