Letter: Thank you, Mr. Reeder

Thank you, Northwest Herald, for publishing Scott Reeder’s column explaining what Christian nationalism is and why the founders would object to its rise today.

Making policy decisions based on religious belief rather than the Constitution and rule of law is the exact opposite of what the founders intended.

Think about extreme anti-abortion and forced birth. That’s what the Christian nationalists on the U.S. Supreme Court gave us when they reversed Roe v. Wade.

White Christian nationalists (yes, they are mostly white) want to destroy our public schools with false claims about the teaching of Critical Race Theory, whitewash the teaching of slavery in the classroom because it’s “upsetting” for children, and punish minorities who are not like them. Too many of these extremists are being elected at every level of the government.

I hope Mr. Reeder follows up with a column on the dangers that they pose to our democracy as we move into the midterms.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin