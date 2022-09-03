Letter: Library should go fine-free

In 2019, the American Library Association adopted a resolution stating that overdue fines present an undue barrier to equitable access to the library and run counter to the core values of librarianship. For these reasons, the ALA resolved that all public libraries should move toward abolishing overdue fines.

As acknowledged in the FY22/23 Operating Budget Notes included in the publicly available packet from the June Library Board meeting, the McHenry Public Library is the only library in its 28-member consortium to still be charging late fees. In addition to conflicting with the ALA resolution, this is unfair and needlessly complicated for McHenry patrons.

If the moral reasons aren’t enough, fines are barely justifiable from a fiscal standpoint, either. Overdue fines represent less than half of one percent of the library’s annual revenue (0.48% for FY21/22, according to the June Budget Summary) and, in the years preceding the pandemic, had been sharply declining.

In short, fines make up a minuscule portion of library revenue, disproportionately impact low-income households and other marginalized groups and run counter to the library’s core mission of equitable access for all.

It is time for the McHenry Public Library District to join with the growing local and national movement and abolish overdue fines.

Elizabeth Veldt

McHenry