Letter: Candidates benefiting from mega-donors?

Regarding the headline: “Which candidates are being backed by suburban mega-donors Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein?”

Why is this even published like it’s top news in the daily digest? U.S. citizens are allowed and encouraged to donate to the candidates of their choice. What is even the story here?

Now that you have published this, let’s see what the candidates the owners of the Shaw newspapers have donated to. That is abundantly more relevant to me since this newspaper group is showing its bias more and more.

Deborah McKenzie

Bull Valley