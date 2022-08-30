Letter: Ask questions before going along

Unions that protect our teachers and first responders are a good thing. Why wouldn’t the people who teach our children and the people who save our lives be deserving of protection from below-poverty salaries? Why shouldn’t they receive the reward of a pension when they retire after risking their lives fighting fires or decades of tolerating our brats while getting them ready to be productive citizens?

Higher property taxes were mentioned. I challenge all of us to pull out our property tax bills and actually read them. What percentage goes to our police and fire departments? Do I think 5% of my tax bill is too much for the men and women who are going to potentially save my home from being burned to the ground?

I don’t have children, and 73% of my tax bill goes toward my school system. I pay it every year. If we want to pay less, maybe we should be challenging our school boards on where that money actually goes, instead of depriving hardworking teachers of a well-deserved pension.

Recently, our local school board had the nerve to ask taxpayers to add almost $900 a year for the next 20 years to our tax bills. It wasn’t for pensions or to pay better salaries; it was for building a new gym and changing the entrance to the school. We fought it, and they backed down. These are the kinds of things that raise our taxes.

Not defending our unions is a vote for the employer instead of the employee.

Before we listen to the corporations and the school boards, let’s ask them the tough questions, and not penalize the middle class worker instead.

Anne Blohm

Crystal Lake