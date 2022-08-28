Letter: Illinoisans are paying too much

I was informed today by my insurance company that the state of Illinois just passed a mandatory premium increase for all residents of the state to cover inflation. So not only has the Democratic Party caused this inflationary period which affects all Americans, they think it’s okay to pass their inflationary expenses down to you. Illinoisans are all experiencing inflation in the rising costs of gas, food, utilities, education, clothing and so on. But now, thanks to our governor, we are directly being charged for their costs. Did I say their costs? No, insurance coverage doesn’t cost the state anything. They just regulate insurance. Inflation has hit 9.1% today yet the state is passing along a 25% increase. It seems this covers more than just inflation. It is no longer about the people. Thank you, Gov. Pritzker. You are a billionaire, but the majority aren’t.

If you are wondering why Illinois is experiencing a huge migration out of the state, here’s one reason why: It doesn’t matter what party you support. Open your eyes before you vote and vote for the individual or party that will support you and your family.

Terry Trobiani

Crystal Lake