Letter: The dangers of Amendment One

Few Illinois voters, who are paying the highest combined taxes in the nation, are aware that they will be voting on a constitutional amendment at the November election. The ballot question is called Amendment One. Government worker unions, promoting the question, call it the Workers’ Rights Amendment. This is a radical Constitution change giving Illinois government unions more extreme powers than any other state. More powers than residents or members of the general assembly; allowing union leaders to override more than 350 laws that affect union contracts.

Government unions have spent millions supporting Amendment One. Unions in support are Chicago Teachers Union, Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois, Chicago Laborers District Council, Illinois AFL-CIO, Illinois Pipe Trades Association and SEIU Healthcare Illinois-Indiana.

Illinois residents fund five public pension systems, contributing 84% in 2020, up 56% from 20 years earlier. The typical career government worker is set to receive lifetime retirement benefits worth about $2.3 million (source: Illinois Policy Institute).

Organizations opposing Amendment One are Illinois Association of School Boards, Illinois Manufacturing Association, National Federation of Independence and Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

The dangers of adopting Amendment One? Higher property taxes on homeowners and businesses, not a good thing when Illinoisans are paying the highest property taxes in the nation. Expected cost over the next four years on the middle class is $2,194. (Source: Illinois Policy Institute).

Why should you vote no on Amendment One? This is a rare opportunity to have a direct vote on property tax increases. Early voting starts on Sept. 29.

Bob Anderson

Wonder Lake