Letter: God bless Elvis Presley

In celebrating Elvis Presley 45 years after his passing, I thought I would pay tribute to a man who believed his main purpose was to entertain and make people happy.

He is remembered for both. I haven’t seen the new movie yet. I’m always reluctant to see films with actors playing him.

Partly because as a fan, I believed no one could play him. He was too original, yet many of us, at times, pretend to be him.

Once, at a friend’s wedding years ago, I tried to dance like Elvis in “Jailhouse Rock.” I got claps and laughter. They filmed it. (I hope to God it never gets out.)

But it ended up being my Elvis moment because sometime afterward, my sister told me before I got up and did that nobody was dancing.

I couldn’t help but think of Elvis then because before he got up and did what he did in 1956, nobody was dancing either.

“All Shook Up” was appropriate because, at the time, that’s exactly what he did and the country needed it.

He did it with a song and dance. Yet, they were scared of him.

Churches called him the devil; state officials said it out loud, “There is no room in this city for an Elvis Presley performance.” Nonetheless, music would not be the same without Elvis. He once said, “Do something worth remembering.” It’s a reminder that we only live once. We have no time to do anything less. May God put that in our hearts. God bless Elvis.

Bob DeLacy Jr.

Marengo