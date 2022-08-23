Letter: Not understanding crime statistics

In his list of priorities on his campaign website, Keith Pekau, Orland Park mayor and candidate for Congress, puts crime first, saying it has soared to record levels in northeastern Illinois. “Suburban families are experiencing frightening increases of crime in our once-peaceful communities.”

I examined the index crime rates for Chicago and Cook, DuPage and McHenry counties from 2015 to 2020 (2021 data is not yet available). Index crimes are the eight crimes that the FBI combines to produce its crime index. It includes four violent crimes (willful-homicide, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault) and four property crimes (burglary, larceny over $50, motor vehicle theft and arson).

I consider violent and property crimes separately, using the Illinois State Police Uniform Crime Reports (bit.ly/ISP-UCR).

Crime has not been increasing in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

Property crime decreased by 25% in Chicago, 13% in Cook County, 4% in DuPage County, and 31% in McHenry County between 2015 and 2020 (bit.ly/PropertyICrimes).

The violent crime rate showed no significant changes in any of them (/bit.ly/ViolentCrimes).

It seems inconceivable that Pekau wouldn’t know these facts since crime is his main issue. I wonder if his tirades about soaring crime are attempts to scare people into voting for a “law-and-order” Republican. Republican leaders have made allegedly soaring crime a major issue.

In either case, Pekau has put his politics over people. He ignores or down-plays issues that really will make huge differences in people’s lives, such as reproductive rights, gun safety, health care, racial and LGBTQ justice, voting rights and global warming.

Darold Barnum

Oak Park