Letter: Mary’s day, part one

Mary arises and fills her coffee pot to prepare her morning coffee. The water is clean and good because some liberals fought for minimum water-quality standards.

She takes her medications with her first swallow of coffee. They’re safe to take because some liberal fought to ensure their safety and that they function as advertised.

All but $10 of her medications are paid for by her employer’s medical plan because some liberal union workers fought their employers for paid medical insurance – now Mary benefits as well.

She prepares her breakfast of bacon and eggs. They’re safe to eat because some liberal fought for legislation governing the meat packing and poultry industries.

When she showers, Mary reaches for the shampoo. Her bottle is labeled with ingredients in the total contents because some liberal fought for her right to know what chemicals she’s putting on her body.

Mary dresses, walks outside, and takes a deep breath. The air is clean because some environmentalists fought for laws to stop industries from polluting our air.

She walks to the subway station for her government-subsidized ride to work. It saves her considerable money in parking and transportation fees because some liberals fought for affordable public transportation. Mary begins her work.

It’s noon, and Mary needs to deposit money to pay bills. Because some liberal wanted to protect Mary’s money from unscrupulous bankers who ruined the banking system prior to the Great Depression, her deposit is federally insured.

To be continued ...

Susan Gena

Woodstock