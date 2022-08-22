Letter: RedTail misinformation

Lakewood Village President David Stavropoulos says there’s a lot of misinformation circulating about the proposed RedTail clubhouse. He’s correct, and it’s all from him and village staff.

In April, the village manager claimed to have financial projections showing the project would be self-supporting. That was false.

The June presentation claimed RedTail “cash flowed” $2.9 million. False, or it would be sitting on $2.9 million today. Until 2021, RedTail lost money or barely broke even most years.

The village informed me park impact fees were not subject to any restrictions. This is also false. The ordinance requires fees not utilized in 13 years be refunded and the annexation agreements have numerous restrictions. Oh, and a golf course clubhouse isn’t a park.

The village manager stated that in only two years were the number of rounds at RedTail below 25,000. This figure is misleading. Between 2017 and 2019, the number of rounds declined from 28,000 to 20,000, then jumped up because of the pandemic. When a trend is downward until there’s a major one-off event, prudence says extrapolate the downward trend.

The July meeting presented three bad options as proof we need a 25% to 67% bigger clubhouse. If anything, that rounds are up sharply since the pandemic proves we don’t need a bigger, fancier clubhouse.

Please, village trustees, watch out for the taxpayers and demand relevant, objective data to make a prudent decision.

Steve Willson

Lakewood