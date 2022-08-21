Letter: Thank you, librarians

I wanted to say thank you to all librarians, and especially the librarians at the Cary Public Library. It became a happy place for me and my two boys during the pandemic when so much seemed negative.

Most Saturdays, we came to get books and so much more: The telescope that showed us the full moon, a record player for old vinyl and audiobooks for our vacations. I’ll think fondly of our visits there for the rest of my life and feel a deep gratitude for the librarians who made it all happen. Thank you.

Brian Sobolak

Cary