Letter: Squeezing more from taxpayers

Sunday morning you wake up. It had rained that night so it is humid but the air is clean. You turn on the TV and what do you see? The government is still debating on how they are going to stick it to the public again. It is a typical Democrat bill. More government, bigger government, more taxes, more regulation and you start thinking: Between this and Illinois Amendment 1 (Workers Right Amendment), you’ve had it.

You might as well just give government your entire check. Why do the feds need 87,000 more IRS agents? This isn’t to tax the rich, as those in Washington are all rich. Most are millionaires. This is to squeeze more and more out of you and me. Well, anyway, try to have a good day.

Wally Gullang

Huntley