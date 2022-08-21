Letter: Inflation Reduction Act

Editor’s note: President Joe Biden signed the $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill into law on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was passed by the U.S. Senate last week and passed the U.S. House on Friday. President Joe Biden will sign it.

Since President Biden took office, 5.2 million Americans have gained health coverage and our nation has reached a record low uninsured rate of just 8%.

As a result of the IRA, Medicare will finally have the authority to negotiate lower prices of certain high-cost prescription drugs for the first time ever. We will save billions of dollars through this action.

Additionally, this bill places a $35 per month out-of-pocket cap on the price of insulin for those on Medicare. Unfortunately, Senate Republicans deleted this option, then all 50 voted no.

This legislation is the biggest health care victory for the American people since the Affordable Care Act more than a decade ago. It will reduce the deficit, lower costs, and expand access to affordable health care – all while making the biggest investment in history to address the global climate crisis.

We should be thanking Senator Durbin, Senator Duckworth and our Democratic Representatives in the U.S. House — Lauren Underwood, Bill Foster, Sean Casten, Brad Schneider, Jan Schakowsky and Marie Newman.

Democrats will continue to fight to improve healthcare and make it affordable for everyone and to invest in addressing the global climate crisis.

220 Democrats voted yes, not a single Republican voted for the bill, all 207 voted no.

This should be a bipartisan issue, but apparently it is not.

Cathy Christensen

Woodstock