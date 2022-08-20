Letter: Quit arguing about guns

Forget about railing against the Second Amendment. If you don’t like it, petition Congress to repeal it. Yes, it can be done; e.g., the 21st Amendment repealed the 18th Amendment.

To the people owning assault rifles and weapons of war:

Does it follow that military arms of today, like sidearms with high magazine capacity or fully automatic weapons, including assault rifles, be freely available to the “whole of the people” as they were prior to 1934? Probably not, but for assault rifles it’s a moot point: The National Firearms Act of 1934 (NFA) restricted, and still restricts, the ownership of fully automatic weapons.

As for canons, their ownership is also controlled and licensed by the NFA.

Anyone who can afford a tank can own one. If you want one with a working gun, however, it must be licensed under the NFA. Armored personnel carriers and scout vehicles are also legal to own.

So let’s quit arguing about guns and look into the underlying causes of mass shootings. The first question to be asked is: are mass killings a new phenomenon, or has a 24/7 news cycle and the internet merely made us more aware of a problem that has been with us all along?

If this is a new phenomenon, why and why now? What happened in the mid to late 20th century that triggered a few post-pubescent males whose brains had not fully matured to start killing people?

Yes, I know there are knee-jerk reactions to this question: access to guns, access to violent video games, a cry for attention, and the use of Ritalin and/or Adderall.

Patrick Donlea

Crystal Lake