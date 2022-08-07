Letter: Warning to fellow drivers

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, I witnessed a semi traveling south on Route 47 going too fast to stop at the stoplight at the intersection of Route 47 and the entrance to Del Webb. He laid on the horn and blew right thru the red light. The second car turning left to go north on Route 47 was a squad car. He did absolutely nothing but watch as this semi blew the light. As the squad car turned left, I yelled out the window that the truck blew the light. He just looked at me as if I had two heads. No doubt he was in his hiding place at the entrance to Del Webb to catch some old codgers going over 35 mph. Please, everyone be alert as you leave the Del Webb community and/or are coming out of the Jewel. This was a potential horrific accident waiting to happen. Our tax dollars are paying for passive law enforcement.

Louise Canzolino

Huntley