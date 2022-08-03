Letter: McHenry Lions Club thanks community

The McHenry Lions Club wishes to acknowledge our community partners for their support of our July fundraisers. Thank you to everyone who purchased a raffle ticket. Thanks to our patrons at our food tents at the Wonder Lake July 3 event and Fiesta Days. Thank you to our volunteers. Special thanks to our community partners; Justen Funeral Home, Angelo’s Fresh Market McHenry, the Northwest Herald and the McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce.

The McHenry Lions Club continues to support the less fortunate in our community. We have purchased eye exams and eyeglasses for needy children and adults, volunteer at the Wonder Lake Neighbors Food Pantry, provided camp scholarships for visually impaired students, provided two McHenry High School seniors with scholarships to McHenry County College, contributed to three area food pantries, collected hundreds of used eyeglasses and provided free hearing and vision screenings at the McHenry Public Library. Check us out on Facebook and on the internet. Our email address is mchenrylionsclub@gmail.com.

Join us for our first annual golf outing at Boone Creek Golf Course on Sept. 9 at the McHenry Township Touch a Truck event on Sept. 10. If you are looking for an opportunity for service in our community, we invite you to volunteer at one of our events. Our meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Contact me at 630-809-7633 for additional information.

Rev. Gary Peterson

President, McHenry Lions Club