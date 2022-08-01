Letter: The softness of quiet

Outside, the heavy rumble of trucks and mottled music of autos

plays above the sweet, soft swish of the wind tossing branches and cornstalks,

wheat fields, and kids’ kites playfully back and forth, up and down.

Where has the quiet gone? Into the dark unseen of the night?

Surely not in cities, towns, or athletic fields.

Out in the country, late at night when sleep conquers men

and most animals and birds...

What pleasure we find on a deep, dark night

away from man’s toys and foolish noise.

We look up into forever, entertained by

the stars’ beckoning light. We hear only

the excited rhythm of our heart and feel

the wonderful pleasure and softness of quiet.

Patricia A. Hare

Huntley