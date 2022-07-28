Letter: We must speak out

I was angered and saddened by the UpRising Bakery and Cafe attack. Once again, hateful, misinformed speech from a few resulted in violent destruction of property. Historically, hate has fueled destruction over and over again.

We need to listen to Martin Niemöller:

“First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out —

“Because I was not a socialist.

“Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out —

“Because I was not a trade unionist.

“Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out —

“Because I was not a Jew.

“Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”

Each voice that speaks out for the UpRising Bakery and Cafe is hope. The voices of leaders like U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, who states that LGBTQ+ rights are human rights and who speaks out to support the LGBTQ+ community amplifies hope. We need to speak out: online, with our patronage, and at the ballot box, voting for representatives like Sean Casten who lead with love.

Bruce Lane

Cary