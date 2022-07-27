Letter: Why buy a gun?

Why wasn’t something done as the problem started? So many have been killed and now even the government is getting involved. Why buy a gun? Sure, there is the right to buy a gun. When a father purchases a gun for a son there should have been a red flag. If every gun is taken off the streets there is always the internet, where you can purchase parts for the assembly of a high-powered rifle. Sure, extra police have been added but they can’t be everywhere.

When Woodstock grew why didn’t the roads grow with it? Again, the problem got to be too much and for years there was talk of how to solve the problem. Little by little something should have been done. With prices of everything so high it will cost more to solve the problem.

Suzanne McDonald

McHenry