Letter: Sheriff candidate thanks voters

Over a year ago I began my campaign for McHenry County sheriff. I had never run for office before, and I was getting into new territory. I was also running for an office that was held by someone who I lookup to, Sheriff Bill Prim. I thought at the time that those are big shoes to fill but my confidence grew when Sheriff Prim endorsed my candidacy.

As the campaign progressed, I was blessed to have people join in the effort and support my candidacy.

In a years’ time I learned more about elections than I had ever learned in a lifetime. I learned voters are smart and should not be taken for granted. I learned there are a lot of people out there who care about what goes on in government and who are willing to sacrifice time and treasure toward the candidates of their choice.

I want to thank my family and friends for their support and encouragement. I want to thank those who gave of their time and contributed financially to my campaign. I could not have achieved this victory without their help. I also want to thank the voters for giving me this opportunity to become their sheriff, of course, recognizing there may be one more hurdle in the November General Election.

If I am sworn in as your sheriff in December, I will continue to make good on my promise to keep McHenry County safe. Your quality of life and your freedom from fear of crime is my No. 1 goal.

Robb Tadelman

Lake in the Hills