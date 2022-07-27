Letter: Issue of contraception

Attention women of McHenry County, your right to contraception is under attack. The U.S. Supreme Court’s justification in reversing Roe v. Wade centered on the legal theory that the Constitution contained no such implicit right and that a legislative remedy conferring such a right was needed. To make sure that your right to contraception would not be challenged as abortion has, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Right to Contraception Act. After all, a walloping 92% of Americans in a recent Gallup poll found birth control morally acceptable. The Act passed the House 228 to 195. However, Republicans voted 195 against with only eight in favor. The bill was quickly blocked in the Senate for a lack of 10 favorable Republican votes. Let that sink in. Almost universal citizen support but 245 Republican congressman and senators either voted against or blocked a vote on your right to contraception. Of course, Republicans assert this was all an election year stunt, to which I say good. Any action that makes a politician go on record, so voters clearly know their position on an issue, is a good thing.

There is an election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in which all 469 House and 34 Senate seats are up for a vote as well as State and local officials. It is your responsibility, if you want to keep contraception safe and legal, to ask every politician especially Republicans running for office, yes or no, do they support the Right to Contraception Act. Do this as if your right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is in jeopardy because ... it is.

Susan Labaj

Crystal Lake