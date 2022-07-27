Letter: Hate did not win today

The suspect in Saturday’s hate crime lives in Alsip, Illinois, a village in Cook County. He is accused of traveling from Cook County to McHenry County and horrifically vandalizing one of our small businesses and trampling on their constitutional rights.

I urge our state’s attorney to prosecute to the fullest power of the law. Do not go easy. No plea deals. We must draw the line. You must make an example of him to deter more crime coming into our county.

I commend the Lake in the Hills Police Department for its response. I commend the people in our community who stand up against and continue fighting hate. More than anything, I’m proud of where I live when I see the outpouring of support for this business.

Hate did not win today. A coward traveled from Cook County to McHenry County in the dark of night to prevent people from freely exercising their constitutional rights. He is being charged with a hate crime. The community will rally together to support Up Rising Bakery in the aftermath. Love emerges stronger.

Laura McGowen

Candidate for McHenry County Board, District 4