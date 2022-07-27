Letter: Bakery vandals are an embarrassment to the community

Today I am embarrassed for the community of McHenry County; because hate, prejudice, intolerance and ignorance have prevailed in our community.

The planned drag show scheduled for July 23 was been canceled because the UpRising Bakery and Cafe was vandalized the night before.

Why? I struggle to understand why people can be so intolerant and hateful towards others that are different. What is your fear? What drives your vitriol towards your fellow man? Is your hate so deep you would deny a person’s right to exist and be happy?

I am unable to answer these questions. What I do know is that the Republican Party has given permission to many in our community to act on their intolerance and hate for those who are different than them. This permission exists in how the Republican Party has demonized those who are different; LGBTQA+ people, immigrants, people of color and those who do not believe as they do. They have created an atmosphere that allows for hate and intolerance to flourish and for those who practice it to feel justified in their actions.

The truth is these people are cowards. They seek scapegoats to hide their failures and fears. Instead of seeking to understand and be tolerant, they find it easier to hate.

As a community and a country, we would be wise to reflect on the words of Mahatma Gandhi: “Intolerance is itself a form of violence and an obstacle to the growth of a true democratic spirit.”

John K. Collins

McHenry County Board Member, District 2