Letter: What about insurance?

Let’s start with the hard truth. If a person is going to commit a heinous crime like the Highland Park massacre, no insurance will cover that. No insurance covers the shooter, the person(s) shot, the damage to life and limb or property.

Say the person who wants to purchase a gun must show proof of liability insurance. This insurance, usually carried under a homeowners policy, may also be purchased for an adult child living in their parents’ home as renters insurance. Umbrella insurance also covers policy holders for additional liability coverage. This still does not cover a shooter who sets out to do harm to another person or property.

If a person has to show insurance coverage before they can buy a gun, would the Highland Park shooter been able to purchase a weapon? I don’t think the Uvalde shooter would have been able to, either. What insurance company would insure a young man who wants to purchase two, three or even five AR15 style guns?

This allows the lawmakers a way to change the circumstances of how guns are purchased with little or no pain to the lawmaker. It gives the insurance industry another opportunity to make money. It does not infringe on a gun owner’s rights. (You have to have insurance to own and drive a car, right?) This puts the onus of responsibility onto the gun owner. Show proof of insurance or you can’t buy this weapon.

Renee Hill

Marengo