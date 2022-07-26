Letter: Not as heroic as we think

The Republicans who have testified at the Jan. 6 hearings are not as heroic as Liz Cheney would like us to believe. Donald Trump’s administration was a disaster for our country from day one, yet these people stayed with him through the cruelty and corruption until the very end. And then, they behaved like the proverbial rats abandoning the sinking ship. The Republican Party, with or without Donald Trump, remains the No. 1 threat to our democracy. Liz Cheney is trying to eliminate Trump and rehabilitate a party that stands for little more than tax cuts for the rich and screwing over everyone else. Defeating these enablers and Big Lie candidates, at every level of government, must be our No. 1 priority.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin