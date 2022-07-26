Letter: Congratulations McHenry County Youth Sports Association

I want to thank the Northwest Herald for covering the recent baseball tournament in McHenry County. This has been a great local event for the last three decades and it was nice to see it recognized and especially having the cover photo on Friday, July 22. It not only brings local teams from Crystal Lake and the surrounding areas, but from across the country as well as internationally.

Congratulations to the McHenry County Youth Sports Association, the players, their families and the local communities for supporting them. Looking forward to next year.

Scott Chain

Village of Lakewood