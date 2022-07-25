Letter: Not your father’s GOP

The Republican Party is not your father’s Republican Party.

On July 21, Congress voted to protect a federal mandate to protect federal birth control protections. Republican congressmen, 195 of them, voted to block protections. It is predicted to not pass in the Senate.

Help me understand blocking federal protections for birth control? Isn’t this going to find more people needing/wanting abortions? Please consider the issues and not your father’s party when voting in November.

Linnea Thennes

McHenry