Letter: Column not worthy

I was absolutely shocked and disgusted that the Northwest Herald saw fit to publish a column by Scott Reeder promoting the eating of horses. So the writer went to Iceland and ate dead horse. What does that have to do with McHenry County? What does that have to do with the Northwest Suburbs? I can answer that: Nothing.

That doesn’t belong in our local newspaper. We don’t eat horses here in the United States and for good reason. Horses have centuries of history as companion animals to human beings, not as food animals. The writer of the article forgot to mention the documented evidence that horses suffer immensely in slaughterhouses and that they are full of chemicals from wormers and vaccinations that make their remains dangerous for people to ingest. It’s atrocious to suggest that horse slaughterhouses in Illinois being closed is a bad thing.

Why would the Northwest Herald promote the sickening idea of eating dead horse when they could instead focus on more relevant articles involving equines that actually relate to our area? Instead of promoting the eating of horses with a giant photo of a roasted piece of dead horse remains, why did you not instead have an article about horse rescue? Or feel-good stories about how horses help humans become better humans? How about promoting the adoption of horses? What’s next – an article about how great it would be to cook and eat dogs and cats? Get your act together, Northwest Herald.

Heather Rohde

Crystal Lake