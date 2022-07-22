Letter: Why we should re-elect Sean Casten

President Eisenhower had the foresight to conceive and fund our Interstate Highway System, an upgraded nationwide interconnected road network. It resulted in a transportation revolution— ushering in the American automobile age.

We are witnessing the birth of another transportation revolution, there placement of fossil-fueled with electricity-fueled vehicles. To succeed, it must be accompanied by an upgraded nationwide interconnected electricity network, with charging stations as widespread as gasoline stations today.

A critical piece of this effort is planning. Planning is the purpose of the “Electric Vehicle Grid Readiness, Improvement and Development Act,”proposed by Sean Casten and others. Sean said, “I introduced the …Act ... to ensure our electrical grid is prepared for the influx of EV chargers necessary to combat climate change, achieve energy independence, and lower costs for Americans.”

The ability to think ahead on complex technical matters has become a hallmark of Rep. Casten. He has become an invaluable technology resource in the House of Representatives, due to his Masters of Engineering Management, M.S. in Biochemical Engineering, and experience as CEO of a high-tech company.

If we re-elect him, he can continue to apply his unique technological acumen to advancing our nation’s goals.

Darold Barnum

Oak Park