Letter: Vote for Sean Casten

Some people deny facts, but as is said, they are stubborn things. The warming atmosphere causes warmer water, which causes more evaporation, which leads to atmospheric changes like flooding on the one hand and baking soil on the other.

All people, in theory, oppose crime. Yet when people elect even moderate Republicans, they enable the controlling leadership to shoot down safety gun legislation and deny that the planet is warming. Or so they say from their air conditioned offices.

The 6th Congressional District needs to continue the sensible and science connected U.S. Rep. Sean Casten to connect the dots of sense and sensibility between the people of Illinois and enable the same in the leadership in Congress.

Edward Marth

St. Charles