Letter: Be careful how you vote

After reading some of the Letters to the Editor, I just shake my head. One letter regarding the Jan. 6 debacle said that under Trump we are “losing our democracy.” How is it overlooked that Hillary Clinton paid for the phony Russian dossier and concocted the whole Russia scheme plot along with helpful cooperation from some FBI and other Democrat partisan promoters such as Adam Schiff which allowed her campaign and Democratic politicians to spy on the Trump campaign while attempting to poison Trump’s reputation by creating suspicion and causing a very costly investigation by a special prosecutor who found nothing. Not only is this highly unethical and immoral but if it isn’t, it should be illegal. Where is the accountability?

The Jan. 6 committee is a mockery of justice. There is no rebuttal, cross examination or questioning by anyone who could counter the narrative or provide information the committee does not want you to hear. That this is not a legitimate investigation is obvious to most of the discerning public who are smarter than given credit for.

Regarding the abortion controversy: Abortion is not birth control and taxpayers should not be forced to support it. Birth control should be a matter of personal responsibility. There are many options for birth control - the pill, IUDs, condoms and for emergency use even a “morning after” pill (and don’t forget tubal ligation and vasectomies). Abortion is a serious life taking procedure that should be allowed only under carefully designated exceptions such as rape, incest, fetal severe disability, life of the mother, etc. There are waiting lists for infant adoptions and pregnancy care centers.

Be careful how you vote.

Nancy Pope

Woodstock