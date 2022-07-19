Letter: Welcoming Chinese immigrants to our educational system

I have heard grumbling about “Too many Chinese students here in this country” and I’d like to offer a different perspective on Chinese students using the U.S. educational system to further their education.

China is ruled by a communist regime, but not all Chinese people are happy about that. In many ways, this means they seek out other nations to further their education.

One reason why China has around 370,000 students studying in the U.S. is because they have 1.5 billion people. We have 330 million people, do the math. Another reason they’re a threat to our economic security is because they have 1.5 billion people. That many people buy a lot of stuff. We also buy a lot of stuff from them. If people want to buy cheap stuff, they buy from China.

A person can be influenced by the education they receive and also by the exposure to the society in which they live while receiving that education. Education takes place not only in the classroom, but also on the street. Americans traditionally think of the U.S. as a beacon of light to the world — we welcome immigrants, refugees and students to experience our society. Some decide to stay both legally and illegally. Some return home to tell others of their experience.

Remember, all of our families were immigrants, refugees, and students at some point( unless your family is native born).

Why advocate slamming the door on others that want the same thing your ancestors wanted, especially because you don’t agree with the government they live under?

Our immigration laws need to be reformed. But in the meantime we should be that beacon of light showing our visitors graciousness, our values, and our love; education is one way of doing that.

Joan Davis

Huntley