Letter: Our obligations as citizens

Many rights come with being a citizen, as well as obligations. One of those rights is the right to vote. One of the obligations that comes with voting is not just to have an opinion but a well-informed opinion. Watching and learning about the attack on our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by the House Select Committee to Investigate the Attack of the United States Capitol, is one of those obligations. Whether you think you will like, or not like, what the investigation tells us about the attack, and the people connected to the attack, it is our obligation as citizens to pay attention. This was a threat to our democracy, pay attention. I hope the Northwest Herald provides us as much accurate information on the Committee and their findings as possible so we can do our duty as citizens.

Jeff Varda

McHenry