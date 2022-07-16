Letter: Look in the mirror

Before you read this letter, go look in the mirror and think about what you see and who you are, and then come back and finish reading this letter.

I’m sure the first thing you saw was yourself. What a wonderful, beautiful experience to feel. Maybe you thought, “Boy, am I getting old or I’m looking pretty darn good.” Regardless, you were able to experience this simple task because you were given the right to be born, the right to life. And every time you look in that mirror, remember this one thing, you’re one of the lucky ones. You were able to look in the mirror.

Theo Jost

Lakewood