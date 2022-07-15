Letter: Examine our culture

After a mass shooting we hear the following: Ban AR-15s from our streets, say our U.S. Senators Durbin and Duckworth. Cries for more mental health care money, yet threatening to commit suicide and later threatening to kill everyone is not enough of a red flag. More money for police, yet in Uvalde, Texas, the police waited for shields while children were slaughtered. And not discussed are the psychological effects of violent video games, movies and television that our youth have suffered. Lt. Col. David Grossman, retired Army psychologist, has written that the massively popular shoot-to-kill video games were invented for the military to desensitize soldiers when killing others. I would like to believe that intelligence organizations and our government act appropriately, but I am not a child. Almost 60 years since the Warren Commission declared that a magic bullet defied physics, reversed its trajectory, and killed JFK; at age 14 I knew better. Vietnam, Volker’s “controlled dis-integration” of the economy, Iraq Wars I and II, Balkans and Ukraine, all nonstop propaganda. Without changing our culture by stopping the indoctrination of our youth and ending the cash cow of the forever war crowd, good luck in stopping this march into hell. The Highland Park tragedy should be used to examine how our culture and nation have gone wrong.

Nicholas Kockler

Woodstock