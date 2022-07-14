Letter: Supreme Court losing public’s belief in its legitimacy

Before Ketanji Brown Jackson joined the U.S. Supreme Court, recent Republican presidents picked six of the past nine judges with Trump ramming through three of the least qualified judges for our highest court.

We now have a Supreme Court dominated by an ultra-conservative majority with fair representation and unbiased judgments no longer to be counted on.

Respect for the Court is in free fall and further pronouncements based on politics rather than sound legal reasoning will cause it to plummet even further.

The majority opinion for overturning originalist Roe v. Wade was shocking in its willingness to casually set aside 50 years of precedent and for the first time ever to strip half the population of basic human rights.

The Court used strict antiquated originalist thinking that didn’t even pretend to consider the disastrous consequences on U.S. citizens nor common law that did allow abortions in our nation’s past.

The fact that the shoddy legal reasoning behind the majority opinion didn’t even mention women really makes one question their biases.

It’s a sad day when the highest court of our land loses the public’s acceptance of its ruling and questions its legitimacy.

Nancy Schwab

Woodstock