Letter: What’s written in our Constitution

A young man garbs himself in camouflage, grabs his assault weapon and heads off to battle. But his target isn’t invading soldiers, rather innocent schoolchildren. He enters, making his way to a classroom, unleashing his rage.

He had every right to purchase the weapon, extended round magazines and ammo, the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees him that. But what about the rights of the innocents; life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? Weren’t they the basis for the Declaration of Independence, which lead up to the conflict whereby we won our sovereignty and formed that rule of law? There’s no more liberty in an early grave than there is happiness for those visiting it.

There are other unfair, nonsensical laws written in constitutions. Look to one reason for our property taxes being so high. Teachers’ unions. Vote in those local elections, as The Northwest Herald constantly expounds, but be aware little will change. For, just as with the rights of gun owners, their benefits have been written in the Illinois Constitution. They may be neither diminished nor impaired.

Meanwhile, some private sector union members have seen their retirement incomes substantially reduced. Many receive no cost of living allowance. And when the economy turns south, their investments follow suit, resulting in a lower standard of living. But don’t you dare mess with the public sector’s benefits. The Northwest Herald evidently feels the same way, as they devoted an entire edition to the mollycoddled ones.

Douglas Knight

Prairie Grove