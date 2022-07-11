Letter: Holding men accountable

An extremely important factor is absent from the narrative surrounding the abortion controversy: the man. Women do not conceive life alone.

In every instance a man is involved, yet discussion of the male role in pregnancy is absent. Why?

When a woman conceives, she is removed from the reproductive stream for a minimum of 10 full months. The male contributor can repeat the reproductive act countlessly without thought to caring for the children created in his wake.

Where is the man’s call to accountability for his contribution in unplanned pregnancy?

Singly, the reproductive role of the woman is targeted and condemned. Why the absence of man? DNA testing is accurate and available today. Identify the male counterpart in a pregnancy and hold the man accountable.

Holding the man accountable through sharing resources of his life should be an irrevocable mandate, not as casual as loosely enforced child support. Men who evade supporting the children they create should be jailed and subject to vasectomy procedure prior to being let back onto the street. The bodies of women are not playgrounds for entertaining the unbridled impulses of men. Consequences for men need to be included in reproduction issues.

Women are not the sole target.

Shirley Tate

Cary