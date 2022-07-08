Letter: A second danger to the republic

It is disheartening to interact with so many neighbors who are either blind to or apathetic of the dangers to American democracy. As Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse details in his series of floor speeches titled “The Scheme,” youtu.be/LZ9SlCr5Htk, our democratic freedoms are being attacked and dismantled from within.

The enemy, a handful of billionaires in the Koch Network and Federalist Society, have captured half of Congress and the Supreme Court. This cabal of Right-Wing plutocrats and corporate oligarchs have spent over $580 million installing judges to do their bidding against the will of the majority.

Since the 2010, there have been 80-plus 5-4 SCOTUS rulings favoring the demands of this group over the interests of the public. Rulings opposed to the economic, environmental, social, labor, consumer, healthcare and constitutional protections of We the People.

Recent decisions have weakened voting rights, civil rights, Miranda rights, gun safety, separation of church and state, environmental and consumer rights, and audaciously destroyed woman’s freedom to control her own body and family planning. No wonder the majority disapprove of SCOTUS and their obstructionist GOP enablers. And they are just getting started.

The Jan. 6 hearing warning from honorable Conservative Judge Michael Luttig is shocking: “Donald Trump, his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy.” An unchecked radicalized SCOTUS is the second threat leading America on the road to fascism, abetted by the third of Americans who refuse to vote. Non-voters better wake up.

Bob Janz

McHenry