Letter: It’s time to stop blaming others

Stop with blaming the opposing party. Stop blaming everyone else for your problems. Society as a whole has become too complacent putting the blame and anger on others.

Why is it that the phrase “my body, my choice” is used when it comes to topics like abortion yet when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, that same thought isn’t granted? These aren’t topics for “us against them” – these are topics for an individual to have with their doctor as a private conversation. I guarantee any woman that has had an abortion remembers it, whether it was last week or 20 years ago. I’m sure it’s not an easy decision to make but for one reason or another that decision was made and it was hers to make.

On the same thought, if that was the decision then the cost for this procedure should be hers, too. Government should not be involved in the decision or the funding. Everyone wants to be disgruntled about anything to stay angry. Try picking something that makes you happy. It’s a tough cycle to break but it needs to be done for the sake of yourself and everyone around you.

Toni Sebastian

Woodstock