Letter: About the Jan. 6 hearings

A recent letter shared the writer’s perspective on the Jan. 6 Committee. Aside from her valiant defense of the former president, some comments require response.

To infer that, because we have problems that need attention, there is no time to investigate the horrors of Jan. 6 is an attempt to distract. The former president is completely capable of destroying himself without any help from Democrats.

“The minority was not allowed to appoint anyone to the committee” is a false statement.

Anyone paying attention saw McCarthy’s attempt to appoint Rep. Jordan to the committee. He was rejected due to his admitted multiple phone calls with the former president before, during and after the insurrection. Certainly makes him dubious as a member. Jordan does have expertise in creating theater in hearings. Jordan now rejected, McCarthy had to create theater, so in a gaudy rant withdrew from the commission. Senate Republicans rejected a bipartisan committee.

Several people were arrested and convicted for 2020 riots, those who admitted their purpose was to incite violence. Some were seen on video planning the Capitol violence. Insurgents built gallows at the capital shouting: “Hang Mike Pence.” Reprehensible.

Attorney Eastman requested a pardon. Why?

Rep. Curry requested a pardon. Why?

Until Republicans admit neither a former president nor wife of a Supreme Court justice is above the law, they have no credibility.

Helen Torscher

Crystal Lake